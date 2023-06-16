 WATCH: Muslim Youth In MP Converts Religion To Marry Hindu Girl , Says “My Dad Embraced Islam To Marry My Mom, Then Why Can't I"
The groom Fazil Khan's name wate later changed to Aman

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Muslim man Fazil (now Hindu) and Hindu woman Sonali after tying the knot at Kareli Ram mandir | FP Photo

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim man allegedly underwent religion conversion to marry his Hindu girlfriend on Thursday.

The groom Fazil Khan's name was later changed to Aman-- a resident of Narsinghpur district. Interestingly, his father was originally a Hindu while his mother was a Muslim. His father converted to Islam after marriage.

Aman fell in love with Sonali and decided to marry her. "My father changed his religion for his wife, I have changed mine for my wife," Aman smiled and said.

The couple got married at Kareli Ram temple after Aman converted his religion to Hindu amid chants of 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Two Hindu friends of Aman became witnesses of their wedding.

Before getting married, the couple submitted an application before the collector which is currently taking rounds on social media.

