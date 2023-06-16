MP Shocker: Wife Pours Boiling Oil On Husband’s Genitals After He Catches Her Talking To Other Man In Gwalior

Sunil Dhadak (32) lying on bed after being victimized | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly threw boiling oil on the genitals of her husband when he caught her talking to other man over mobile phone on Friday night. The incident is about Sunil Dhakad (32) hailing from Madhvi Nagar of Kampu area. The wife is currently on run.

As soon as husband learned about her wife’s affair he tried to stop her but she did not listen. Both ended up in a furious argument after which the wife boiled the oil and threw it over husband’s private parts when he was sleeping in the midnight as a revenge.

According to the victim, he received a complaint from his neighbour that his wife talks to latter’s husband after he leaves for office. Acting upon this, husband counselled his wife many-a-times but she refused to understand. One day when Sunil reached home, he saw Bhawna talking to the other man again.

This time Sunil snatched Bhawana’s phone after which she got angry but did not react. Around 2 in the mid night while Sunil was in deep sleep, Bhawna went to the kitchen, brought hot oil and poured it over her husband.

Sunil started screaming out of pain which gathered a crowd in his house. People admitted Sunil to hospital and informed police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and on the basis of people’s statements, registered an FIR against Bhawna.

