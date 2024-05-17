Bhopal: MANIT Students Design Solar E-Bicycle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of final-year BTech students from NIT Bhopal has introduced a cutting-edge solar-powered electric bicycle tailored for daily commuters with a special focus on enhancing the commute for factory workers in the Govindpura industrial area. The project, developed by Shahnawaz Qaisar, Niraj Raj, Paras Jitpure, and Chirag Yadav, under the guidance of Dr Sudhanshu kumar (assistant professor, mechanical department) addresses challenges such as limited charging infrastructure and offers a sustainable solution to local transportation needs.

The eco-friendly e-bicycle is equipped with a dual charging system, capable of being powered by solar energy and conventional electricity. With its built-in lithium-ion battery, the bicycle can be fully charged in just three hours using an electrical charger. Alternatively, for those seeking a greener option, the integrated solar panels allow the bicycle to be charged over 8-9 hours. Designed with the daily routines of Govindpura’s factory workers in mind, this e-bicycle serves as a reliable, cost-effective and environmentally conscious commuting option.

It allows workers to effortlessly integrate charging times into their work schedules, thus supporting their livelihood with a dependable transportation solution that also aligns with broader environmental goals by reducing carbon emissions and promoting the use of renewable energy.