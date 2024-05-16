 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 17: Power To Remain Disrupted In Shree Ram Colony, Sanjeev Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Municipal Corporation Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A schedule for power disruptions that would affect certain urban neighbourhoods on May 17 has been released by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The purpose of these planned disruptions is to allow for necessary upkeep and repairs to be completed during the day. To reduce any difficulty that may arise from these scheduled power outages, residents are asked to plan ahead and take preventative precautions.

Areas and Timings

Area: Sangrila, Shree Ram Colony, The Mark, Rohit Nagar Ph 2 , Deepak Society and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort Height and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Relaibal Colony, Signature Park, Pipalner, Book Dipot and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sarojini Naidu and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Because they make necessary maintenance tasks easier, the scheduled power outages are vital to maintaining the electrical system's operating effectiveness in Bhopal. In light of this, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation sincerely exhorts locals to prepare ahead and take the required actions to efficiently handle the planned power outages. We much appreciate your cooperation at this time, as it will help to improve the general performance and dependability of the city's electrical infrastructure.

