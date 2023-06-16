IIM Indore Listed In Level 4 Category Of PIR By UNPRME

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai geo tags a plant in the spiritual garden on the institute campus. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): One more feather was added to its cap as Indian Institute of Management Indore has been listed in the Level 4 category of the Positive Impact Ratings-2023 by UNPRME Global Forum.

Prof Thomas Dyllick of the Positive Impact Rating Association and Lauriane Dietrichs, vice-president of Oikos International, jointly made the announcement on June 14.

This recognition highlights the institute's outstanding commitment to making a positive societal impact, said a press release issued by the elite b-school.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, "We are delighted to be listed among the Level 4 PIR Ratings. This serves as an empowering force, inspiring us to strive for excellence in our endeavors. By recognising and promoting positive societal impact, this rating system encourages us to actively contribute towards a better world,” he said.

“Apart from various sustainable practices and green initiatives on the campus, we also focus on providing grassroots opportunities for our students to understand the significance of creating a positive impact through our Rural Engagement Programme (REP),” he said.

The Himalayan Outbound Programme helps IIM Indore students get exposure to extreme situations enhancing their leadership, decision-making, and team spirit, and events like Utsaha help them learn about grassroots marketing.

“Our institute is a no-single-use-plastic zone, we plant more than 2500 trees annually, have an efficient rainwater harvesting system, and a waste management system that treats thousands of kilos of waste daily. Our students also play a significant role in enhancing our sustainable activities,” Rai said.

Triple Crown accredited IIM Indore also received various awards related to its green practices. “We have an organic garden that produces tonnes of chemical-free veggies and fruits, and our horticulture cell, Sanjeevani, cultivates medicinal herbs that are distributed free of cost. With so many ongoing initiatives, and many in the pipeline, we are determined to continue to create a positive impact and look forward to being included in the Level 5 Pioneering institutions in the coming years,” said Rai.

The PIR introduces a comprehensive classification system with five distinct levels, each representing different stages of schools' progress and impact dimensions.