Indore: After 10 Years, Governing Body Formed In Holkar College

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of 10 years, a governing body was constituted in Government Holkar Science College on Wednesday.

Dr Manmohan Shrivastava has been made the chairman whereas Ramakant Gupta and Nitin Tendulkar have been inducted as members. Shrivastava assumed the charge on Wednesday itself.

The right to constitute the board rests with the state government. It was pending for the last 10 years. The governing body takes all major decisions related to academics, finance and autonomy.

At present, there are around 13,000 students in the college. Generally, the syllabus of courses should be updated every three years, but little attention was paid to this in the past 10 years. Now this body will be able to play an important role in curriculum designing. Apart from this, decisions related to finance will be expedited for preparations for inspection for grading of NAAC. Principal Prof Suresh Silawat said that the formation of the governing body was pending for 10 years.