WATCH: Street vendor prepares 'chocolate ice cream panipuri' in viral video; netizens share 'RIP' texts in comment box

Chocolate ice cream panipuri | Instagram

Has it been long since you came across a bizarre food recipe? After twisting and tweaking Maggi noddles, street vendors have started exploring new ways to prepare and serve pani puri. The street food and much-loved chat which comes in a combination of sweet and spicy water with smashed potato chunks was seen being kept aside to try something unique and weird.

Can you guess what flavour of pani puri was in making? Chocolate! The video shared by a food blogger showed how a street vendor filled chocolate-flavoured puris with oreo, ice cream, chocolate syrup, and a lot more to prepare the unimagined 'chocolate ice-cream panipuri.'

Are you ready to experiment with some flavours of your favourite chaat? Take a look at the video to witness the preparation and decide yourself.

Watch Video

Netizens react

Since the video of the fusion recipe hit Instagram, netizens can't stop from reacting to it. The comments section was flooded with 'RIP' messages to say a big "no" to the creation. "RIP pani puri," wrote netizens after viewing the viral video.

Check comments