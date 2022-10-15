Beer icecream rolls with chocolate sauce? Check out this bizarre food fusion; viral video

Beer icecream rolls with chocolate sauce? |

Ever wondered how your favourite icecream could get an alcohol-infused version? Indore-based food blogger shared an Instagram reel showing an eatery prepare Beer icecream rolls with liquid chocolate.

In the video that's now viral, we can see a chef taking some minutes to prepare icecream rolls with a kick-worthy twist. The food reel begins opening a branded beer bottle and pouring it on the cooking space. Once the intoxicating substance is all over, it is clubbed with some more liquid - the chocolate sauce.

Milk cream is then added in the later step, followed by careful and rigorous sauteing. In a while, the dish shapes to a solidified dish, then garnished with tutti-fruity crumbs. Done? The process doesn't end there. It is then made into attractive rolls to delight foodies.

What did netizens say about the weird food combo? We won't reveal it here; take a look at the video to decide yourself!

Watch:

If you have an aesthetic approach towards things, the video holds a potential to impress you. However, consuming the product goes under individual's risk as one must not skip the fact that it contains some alcohol content.

The video was captioned to read, "Kingfisher Beer Ice Cream rolls," and attracted over 43K views on Instagram. Apart from mixed opinions of netizens, the weird creation stunned them over such an unimaginable food fusion.