Kili Paul enjoys gulab jamun, speaks Hindi during India visit; watch

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Kili Paul, who is known for his dance and lip-syncing videos, was recently in India. While he stayed in Mumbai, the Tanzania-based internet sensation didn't miss trying some yummy desserts from our country.

What was his pick? In a video shared by Kili on Instagram, we can see him trying a piece of gulab jamun. While he picks the dessert from the served plate, he enjoys the moment of trying the delicacy. In joy toward taste buds can be spotted in his candid expressions.

Not just that, while consuming the dish, he also spoke a few words in Hindi, which has impressed netizens. The video of him relishing the dessert and saying, "mein gulab jamun ka rha hun," has gone viral on social media. The Instagram reel has attracted nearly two million views within 24 hours of upload.

The video was captioned to read, "...I love India. See you soon." Watch: