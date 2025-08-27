This Is Dubai! Indians In UAE Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Following All Traditions & Rituals

From the bustling decor markets of Karama to the joyous streets of Dubai, Indians in the UAE are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in full spirit. Despite being miles away from their motherland, the festival brings families together, reminding them of home while embracing the vibrancy of the UAE.

Rush at decor markets

Weeks before the festival, local markets in Karama and Bur Dubai are abuzz with activity. Shoppers, both young and old, scour the stalls for colorful decorations, garlands, and traditional items to adorn their homes. Ganesh idols of all sizes are displayed, but a common sight a day before Ganesh Chaturthi was devotees carrying the idols with Bappa’s face covered, adding an element of surprise and devotion before the sacred unveiling during sthapna.

Dhol tasha and festive processions

Much like in India, the streets echoed with the rhythmic beats of dhol tasha as families carry the idols to their homes. Children and adults alike joined in, clapping to the infectious energy, recreating the festival’s lively atmosphere. The mini processions, filled with laughter, excitement and chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” capture the essence of Indian traditions, reminding the diaspora of their roots.

Preserving traditions away from home

For many Indians in the UAE, celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a festival, it’s a way to connect with their heritage. From preparing traditional sweets like modaks to performing aarti rituals, families make sure every detail mirrors the customs of India. This commitment reflects the pride Indians take in spreading their culture and keeping traditions alive, even while living abroad.

Ganpati vibes, Dubai style

Social media captures the festive fervor beautifully. Instagram user Walking Lens shared videos of the celebrations, captioning it “Ganpati Vibes, Dubai Style.” The clips, vibrant and immersive, could easily be mistaken for streets in Mumbai or Pune, showcasing how the Indian community has recreated a slice of India in Dubai.

From decor markets to spirited processions and heartfelt rituals, Ganesh Chaturthi in the UAE is a testament to the love, unity, and cultural pride of Indians abroad, proving that distance can never dilute the festive spirit.