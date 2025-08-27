Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This Disorder

Bigg Boss 19 isn't just about drama and entertainment; it’s also a platform where celebrities get raw and real, sharing deeply personal stories. Recently, music composer Amaal Mallik opened up about living with sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts breathing during sleep. He also revealed how a CPAP machine has become his nightly lifeline, ensuring safe and uninterrupted rest. Keep reading to know more about his sleeping disorder.

What exactly is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder where breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you sleep. Instead of sinking into deep, restorative sleep, the brain keeps waking you up just enough to resume breathing. This cycle can leave you exhausted the next day.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are three major types:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): The most common form, caused when throat muscles relax and block airflow.

Central Sleep Apnea (CSA): Occurs when the brain fails to send proper signals to breathing muscles.

Complex Sleep Apnea: A mix of both OSA and CSA, usually detected during treatment.

Symptoms to watch out for

As per the same medical site, below are common warning signs of sleep apnea:

Loud, chronic snoring

Pauses in breathing (often noticed by others)

Gasping for air during sleep

Waking up with a dry mouth or morning headaches

Difficulty staying asleep (insomnia)

Daytime fatigue and sleepiness

Trouble concentrating or irritability

If ignored, sleep apnea can increase risks of heart disease, stroke, and other health complications.

How does a CPAP machine help?

To manage his condition, Amaal relies on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine. While not a cure, science suggests CPAP is one of the most effective treatments for sleep apnea. It works by keeping the airway open with a steady flow of air, preventing pauses in breathing.

A CPAP setup usually includes:

A mask covering the nose or mouth

Straps to secure it in place

A connecting tube

A motor that delivers pressurised air

An air filter for clean airflow

According to experts, CPAP therapy not only improves sleep quality but also lowers long-term risks like cardiovascular disease.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.