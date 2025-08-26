Harnaaz Sandhu's Jaw-Dropping Transformation For Baaghi 4 After Being Trolled For Weight Gain

Harnaaz Sandhu | Instagram

The glamour world is buzzing with excitement as former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gears up for her Bollywood debut in Baaghi 4 alongside actor Tiger Shroff. The beauty queen, who made India proud in 2021 by becoming the third Indian after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta to win the Miss Universe crown, is now making headlines for a jaw-dropping transformation that has left everyone talking.

Harnaaz's weight loss transformation

The makers of Baaghi 4 recently unveiled the song 'Bahli Sohni', featuring Harnaaz in a dazzling new avatar. Draped in elegant sarees and exuding sizzling elegance, she not only impressed with her graceful moves but also silenced trolls who once mocked her weight gain.

But this transformation did not come easy. After her Miss Universe victory, Harnaaz faced relentless trolling for gaining weight. In April 2022, she revealed her diagnosis of coeliac disease, an autoimmune condition that prevents the body from tolerating gluten. This health struggle led to unexpected weight fluctuations.

Reflecting on those difficult days, Harnaaz quoted to People magazine, “I was bullied for gaining weight. It was uncomfortable and really surprising to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter. It’s not about how you look; it’s about who you are inside, how you treat people, and what you believe in.”

Despite the criticism, Harnaaz refused to let negativity define her. Instead, she embraced her diagnosis, reportedly adopted a strict gluten-free diet, and began working on her fitness consistently. By late 2024, she proudly shared a transformation video on Instagram with the caption, “Back like I never left darling, Let’s go…”

Today, as Harnaaz steps into Bollywood, her journey stands as a powerful reminder that true beauty lies in resilience. While the finer details of her diet and fitness regimen remain under wraps, this jaw-dropping transformation clearly proves the discipline and determination she has followed to come back stronger than ever.