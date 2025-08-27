Weekly Tarot Predictions - Aug 25th, 2025 To Aug 31st, 2025

By: Akshata Khanolkar | August 27, 2025
Dear Aries, this week brings strong energetic shifts and sudden revelations that may ultimately prove beneficial. However, you could find yourself in a chaotic or competitive environment. Rely on logic, and intelligence.
Dear Taurus, this week marks the end of a tough cycle, bringing more balance, emotional fulfilment, and stability. You may walk away from hurtful situations. Avoid rushing or putting unnecessary pressure on yourself.
Dear Gemini, this week tender feelings of love, affection, care, and fulfilment are highlighted, especially in matters of the heart. Your self-confidence and radiant aura will naturally draw people towards you.
Dear Cancerians, you will feel the confidence to initiate changes that serve your long-term wellbeing. Face the truth with courage and embrace your inner strength in doing what is right. Prioritize rest, sleep, and spiritual practices.
Dear Leo, this week brings both material and emotional stability. Your dedication and effort are beginning to bear fruit, and a new financial cycle—whether through a job, project, or opportunity may open up for you.
Dear Virgo, this week brings clarity. You may find yourself taking quick strides toward goals or tasks that were previously pending. In your personal life, some of you may confront challenges within close relationships.
Dear Libra, this week highlights important decisions that support your personal and financial growth. Matters of money and self-sufficiency could take priority. You may crave harmony and deeper emotional fulfilment.
Dear Scorpio, this week calls for lightening your load and reassessing your responsibilities. You may be carrying more than you can handle. You may sign contracts, explore higher studies, or make travel plans.
Dear Sagittarius, this week promises steady growth and progress, bringing both joy and fulfilment. Be bold enough to take initiatives. Explore new ventures, travel, or discover fresh ways of creating abundance.
Dear Capricorn, this week brings clarity and the energy to move forward swiftly. Expect a busy period filled with activity. Amidst the momentum, carve out time for reflection, meditation, and tuning into your intuition.
Dear Aquarius, this week may feel confusing or unsettled, with circumstances around you lacking stability. Stay grounded, humble, and keep moving forward one step at a time.
Dear Pisces, release unnecessary emotional burdens and stand confidently in your own truth. Lean on logic more than emotions, and don’t hesitate to take swift action when required. Be resilient.
