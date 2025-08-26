Bhumi Pednekar’s 'Ghagri Look' With Red Platform Heels Sets Gen Z Ethnic Fashion Goals

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 26, 2025

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram to congratulate designer Puneet Balana for completing a decade in the industry

All images from Instagram

She donned an earthy dry henna-toned ghagri (shorter lehenga falling above ankles) from Punit Balana’s Amer Collection, styled with a matching sequin choli and jaal-detailed dupatta

Layered with a rosecut hasli necklace and matching polka earrings from MBj, blending regal tradition with a modern edge

She paired the outfit with Glossy red Freddie Heart Attack double-strap platform heels (₹3,990, Theater), giving a daring, hedonistic clash against the traditional outfit

Her make-up was soft, dewy and glam makeup keeping the skin fresh and luminous, letting the outfit and accessories shine. The double bindi added to the charm of the outfit

A striking cultural remix, Indian ethnic wear spiced with bold, modern, Western footwear for a Gen Z-forward styling statement

Exudes “unapologetic diva” energy, true to Bhumi’s consistent experimentation with silhouettes, details, and fearless fashion choices

