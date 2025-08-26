Nigerian Students Dance To 'Deva Shree Ganesha': Indians Say, 'Inko Ganpati Invite Bhejo'

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most cherished festivals, is not just limited to temples and pandals across the country anymore. This year, the celebrations found an unexpected stage thousands of miles away in Nigeria, where a group of enthusiastic students honored Lord Ganesha through dance.

Nigerian kids groove to Bollywood’s iconic devotional song

A video shared by Dream Catchers Academy on Instagram has gone viral, showing young Nigerian students performing to the high-energy Bollywood track ‘Deva Shree Ganesha’ from the film Agneepath. Captioned “Hello India, we hope you love this one,” the clip showcases their flawless synchronisation, powerful expressions, and unmatched enthusiasm.

Within hours, the performance began trending online, amassing millions of views, likes, and comments. Social media users praised the children’s dedication, precision, and spirit, with many Indians expressing pride that their culture was being celebrated so beautifully overseas.

Indian viewers share heartfelt reactions

The video’s comment section is filled with love from Indian audiences. “Amazingly beautiful.. love from India.. just requesting one thing, if you are performing something like that, remove your shoes please,” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “You guys totally justified the energy it had. Amazing, all of you.”

Some even highlighted cultural nuances: “We generally don’t wear footwear during prayers as a mark of respect to the creator, but your choreography hasn’t harmed the spirit of the song.” Others kept it simple: “Ganpati Bappa Morya! You all are so talented, kids.”

The performance by these children is more than just a dance, it’s proof that music, devotion, and cultural celebration can transcend borders. With Ganesh Chaturthi being observed worldwide by Indian communities, this Nigerian tribute shows how Lord Ganesha’s blessings and joy can unite hearts across continents.