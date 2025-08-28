Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram, Suffers Back Injury - VIDEO Surfaces

Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Delhi's Indirapuram | X

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), August 28: In a shocking incident, a disabled man fell into an open drain while reversing his scooter in Delhi's Indirapuram. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident has highlighted the civic apathy faced by the people in the national capital. It has also exposed the failure of the civic body in addressing basic infrastructure and safety issues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred in Delhi's Indirapuram area on Thursday due to the negligence of the municipal corporation. The video shows that the disabled man fell into the open drain which was around 15 feet deep located new the Gaur Green Society in Vaibhav Khand. He was reversing his scooter when the rear tyre of the scooter went inside the train and the vehicle pulled the man along with it inside the drain.

There are reports that the man went there to buy burgers, when the incident occurred. Luckily, no major tragedy occurred and the man escaped the major mishap with only back injuries. The people present at the spot and the shopkeepers came to the rescue and pulled the man out of the gutter using a ladder.

As per reports, the drain was cleaned by the municipal corporation in the month of July, but the ramps were not installed to cover the drain, due to which the incident occurred.

The victim has been identified as Santosh Yadav who is a resident of Khoda Subhash Park went at the spot to buy burgers in the morning for his children. He did not notice the open drain and his scooter fell into it. Due to the depth of the drain, he suffered back injury. It is being claimed that the drain has been opened for nearly a month.

It is being said that this is not the first such incident and many vehicles and even children have fallen into the drain. The video is being widely shared on social media and the civic body is being slammed for their negligence.

Read Also Bihar Man Falls Into Open Drain Along With Bike While Passing Through Flooded Road In Bettiah-...

Local traders said this is not the first such incident. Several vehicle riders and even children have fallen into the drain earlier. Just last month, a child had also fallen into the same drain. They alleged that the municipal officials seem to be waiting for a major accident before taking action. Traders also complained that the ramps they had installed for people’s safety were removed by the corporation.