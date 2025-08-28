 Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram, Suffers Back Injury - VIDEO Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram, Suffers Back Injury - VIDEO Surfaces

Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram, Suffers Back Injury - VIDEO Surfaces

The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident has highlighted the civic apathy faced by the people in the national capital. It has also exposed the failure of the civic body in dealing with such issues.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Delhi's Indirapuram | X

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), August 28: In a shocking incident, a disabled man fell into an open drain while reversing his scooter in Delhi's Indirapuram. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident has highlighted the civic apathy faced by the people in the national capital. It has also exposed the failure of the civic body in addressing basic infrastructure and safety issues.

The incident occurred in Delhi's Indirapuram area on Thursday due to the negligence of the municipal corporation. The video shows that the disabled man fell into the open drain which was around 15 feet deep located new the Gaur Green Society in Vaibhav Khand. He was reversing his scooter when the rear tyre of the scooter went inside the train and the vehicle pulled the man along with it inside the drain.

There are reports that the man went there to buy burgers, when the incident occurred. Luckily, no major tragedy occurred and the man escaped the major mishap with only back injuries. The people present at the spot and the shopkeepers came to the rescue and pulled the man out of the gutter using a ladder.

As per reports, the drain was cleaned by the municipal corporation in the month of July, but the ramps were not installed to cover the drain, due to which the incident occurred.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Two Arrested For Liquor Sale On Ganesh Chaturthi; Case Registered Against ‘Matka King’ Nandu Naik
Pune: Two Arrested For Liquor Sale On Ganesh Chaturthi; Case Registered Against ‘Matka King’ Nandu Naik
A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out
A First Birthday Turned Funeral: Virar Building Collapse Claims 17 Lives, Entire Family Wiped Out
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All You Need To Know
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Update: Railways Confirms Gujarat Stations Nearing Completion | All You Need To Know
'Kaafi Dafa Bahut Paas Aaye': Rohit Sharma Recalls 'Desperation' & 'Urgency' Behind Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory; Video
'Kaafi Dafa Bahut Paas Aaye': Rohit Sharma Recalls 'Desperation' & 'Urgency' Behind Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory; Video

The victim has been identified as Santosh Yadav who is a resident of Khoda Subhash Park went at the spot to buy burgers in the morning for his children. He did not notice the open drain and his scooter fell into it. Due to the depth of the drain, he suffered back injury. It is being claimed that the drain has been opened for nearly a month.

It is being said that this is not the first such incident and many vehicles and even children have fallen into the drain. The video is being widely shared on social media and the civic body is being slammed for their negligence.

Read Also
Bihar Man Falls Into Open Drain Along With Bike While Passing Through Flooded Road In Bettiah-...
article-image

Local traders said this is not the first such incident. Several vehicle riders and even children have fallen into the drain earlier. Just last month, a child had also fallen into the same drain. They alleged that the municipal officials seem to be waiting for a major accident before taking action. Traders also complained that the ramps they had installed for people’s safety were removed by the corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — 10 Latest Developments

Punjab Floods: Death Toll Rises To 3, NDRF Leads Rescue Operations — 10 Latest Developments

Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram,...

Delhi Civic Apathy: Disabled Man Falls Into Open Drain While Reversing Scooter In Indirapuram,...

Transparent Recruitment In UP Wins Youth Trust Under Mission Rojgar

Transparent Recruitment In UP Wins Youth Trust Under Mission Rojgar

Punjab Rains: Indian Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Vehicle For Flood Rescue In Amritsar - VIDEO

Punjab Rains: Indian Army Deploys ATOR N1200 Vehicle For Flood Rescue In Amritsar - VIDEO

Bihar Elections: Govt Tightens Security Amid Inputs Of 3 Pakistani Terrorists Crossing Border Via...

Bihar Elections: Govt Tightens Security Amid Inputs Of 3 Pakistani Terrorists Crossing Border Via...