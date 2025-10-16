Viral Video Shows Bengaluru Traffic Cop Slapping Motorcyclist, Suspended After Demands For Action Flood Social Media |

Bengaluru: A video circulating on social media has triggered massive outrage after a Bengaluru traffic policeman was caught on camera physically confronting and slapping a motorcyclist during a heated roadside altercation. The short clip, now viral across multiple platforms, shows the officer and the biker arguing intensely before the policeman suddenly slaps the rider in full public view, drawing sharp criticism from citizens who accused him of gross misconduct and misuse of power.

Is posted even in Bangalore sub reddit. Such behaviour is unacceptable! Physical altercation is against the law and so is taking the keys pic.twitter.com/YU3XXt0bmd — Oh No (@RoshanBelani) October 15, 2025

The exact time and location of the incident have not yet been confirmed, but the footage has reignited public debate about police accountability and further led to action taken against the cop seen in the video. Netizens stated that while traffic officers have the authority to stop, question and fine motorists for violations, they are not permitted to use physical force unless facing an immediate threat.

Outraged Netizens Demand Action

Outraged social media users tagged the Bengaluru City Police and Traffic Department, urging them to take swift disciplinary action. “@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic please take some action against this officer and prove your existence in Karnataka,” one user wrote.

@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic please take some action against this officer and prove your existence in Karnataka. @DrParameshwara sir ನಿಮಗೆ ಇದು ಗೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ ಅನಿಸುತ್ತದೆ — Sandesh Dhananjaya🇮🇳 (@Sandesh___d) October 15, 2025

Can someone find this person? I wilk help him to file a case against the police officers and get a compensation — Yours’shanichar (@Yoursshanichar) October 15, 2025

Another commented, “Can someone find this person? I will help him file a case against the police officer and get compensation.” A third user demanded, “@BlrCityPolice what action was taken against this policeman?”

@BlrCityPolice what action was taken against this police man? — Ramesh (@rramesh_d) October 15, 2025

Many others expressed deep disappointment over such incidents eroding public faith in the police force. “Incidents like this damage the reputation of an entire department. Discipline must begin from within,” one comment read.

Action Taken Against Unruly Cop

Several citizens have urged authorities to review the footage, identify the officer involved and ensure appropriate action is taken in line with the police code of conduct. The cops took cognisance of the video and action against the official followed.

"Accountability and respect go hand-in-hand. Action taken against staff for misbehavior" https://t.co/Dlu3pPmhsE — DCP SOUTH TRAFFIC (@DCPSouthTrBCP) October 15, 2025

"Accountability and respect go hand-in-hand. Action taken against staff for misbehavior," wrote Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru City in a post on his official X account, further informing that the staff has been suspended.

The staff has been suspended. — DCP SOUTH TRAFFIC (@DCPSouthTrBCP) October 16, 2025

This is not the first time Bengaluru’s traffic police have faced scrutiny over alleged misconduct. In recent years, videos of officers engaging in heated arguments or resorting to force have repeatedly surfaced online, sparking debates about training, professionalism and accountability within the department.