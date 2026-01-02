‘Do Not Let Them Get Away’: SC Lawyer Calls For Action Against Grok AI Image Abuse

File Pic

Amid concerns over the misuse of X’s Grok AI to generate objectionable images of individuals in bikinis, a Supreme Court lawyer has called for strict legal action against those responsible for creating such content. Highlighting the disturbing trend, X user Shubham Gupta, who identifies himself as a Supreme Court lawyer, urged affected individuals to file formal complaints instead of ignoring such acts.

In a detailed post on X, Gupta clarified that victims do not need to know the identity of the person who generated the prompt. “A screenshot and the profile link of the person who gave the prompt are sufficient,” he wrote, outlining a step-by-step legal process to seek redress.

He advised users to preserve screenshots and links of the objectionable posts and noted that relevant offences could be made out under Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, as well as Sections 77 and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Gupta further suggested approaching the local police station or the jurisdictional cyber police station to lodge a complaint.

For broader directions related to Grok and artificial intelligence platforms, he said petitioners may need to approach the High Court. Emphasising accountability, Gupta stated, “Please don’t let that person get away. Acts like this should not be tolerated.”

In a follow-up post, he also shared a Hindi complaint draft generated using Grok itself, advising users to use local languages while dealing with the police.