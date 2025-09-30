 Microsoft Brings xAI's Grok 4 To Azure AI Foundry: All You Need To Know
Microsoft Brings xAI's Grok 4 To Azure AI Foundry: All You Need To Know

The integration promises enhanced reasoning, real-time data insights, and robust safety features, positioning Azure as a go-to platform for enterprise-grade AI deployment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
article-image

Microsoft announced today the availability of Grok 4, xAI's most advanced AI model, within Azure AI Foundry, marking a significant expansion of frontier intelligence tools for business users. The integration promises enhanced reasoning, real-time data insights, and robust safety features, positioning Azure as a go-to platform for enterprise-grade AI deployment.

Developed in close collaboration with xAI, Grok 4 leverages the company's Colossus supercomputer for a reported 10x training scale leap over its predecessor, Grok 3. Key innovations include a 128K-token context window for handling vast inputs like entire codebases or lengthy documents, native tool use for dynamic tasks, and integrated web search for up-to-date responses. The model emphasises "first-principles reasoning," allowing it to break down complex problems step-by-step, excelling in math, science, logic puzzles, and nuanced analysis, while incorporating reinforcement learning and multi-agent systems for superior problem-solving.

Enterprises can now deploy Grok 4 for applications like document analysis, academic research, code debugging, and real-time news summarisation, all within a controlled environment. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella celebrated the launch on X, posting, "Welcome Grok 4 to Azure AI Foundry!" alongside a nod to the competitive spirit of AI innovation, "Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5!"

Complementing Grok 4 are three faster variants now available in Azure AI Foundry: Grok 4 Fast Reasoning for logic-intensive tasks, Grok 4 Fast Non-Reasoning for efficient summarisation and classification, and Grok Code Fast 1 for code generation across languages. Pricing starts at $5.50 per million input tokens and $27.50 per million output tokens for the standard Grok 4 deployment, inclusive of content safety features.

Benchmarks from Azure's internal evaluations position Grok 4 as a leader in high-complexity reasoning, STEM challenges, and industry-specific workflows, outperforming several top models in contextual understanding and dynamic response generation.

Developers can access Grok 4 immediately via ai.azure.com by searching for "Grok." For detailed safety information, refer to the model's card in Azure AI Foundry.

