Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme 16 Pro 5G (left) and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (right) |

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and Realme 16 Pro 5G smartphones have launched in India. Both models have a metallic finish with a square rear camera module. They have a 200-megapixel portrait sensor, advanced AI Edit Genie 2.0 for photo editing, and run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The Pro+ variant includes a periscope camera and Snapdragon processor, while the Pro uses a MediaTek chipset. Alongside the phones, Realme has also launched the Realme Pad 3 and the Realme Air Buds 8 as well.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G price in India

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and Rs. 44,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Launch offers include up to Rs. 4,000 bank offer, up to Rs. 6,000 exchange offer, and one year extended warranty. Sale begins on January 16 at 12pm IST on Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores. Pre-booking has begun already. https://x.com/realmeIndia/status/2008446263684149389

The Realme 16 Pro 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Launch offers include up to Rs. 3,000 off on select banks. The fist sale of the Realme 16 Pro 5G will begin from January 9 at 12pm IST on Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores. Pre-booking has started from today.

The Realme 16 Pro 5G comes in Master Gold, Orchid Purple, and Pebble Grey colour options. The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, on the other hand, comes in Master Gold and Master Grey colour options.

Realme 16 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 16 Pro 5G phone has a metallic finish, and the design language is different than the predecessor, Realme 15 Pro. The next-gen device has a square rear module with three sensors. There is a 200-megapixel all-zoom portrait sensor on board, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, and AI Edit Genie 2.0. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The phone claims to offer 10.7 hours of gaming and 22 hours of YouTube.

The phone has a display with 6,500nits peak brightness. It will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 software. Realme has promised three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches. The phone comes with IP66/68/69/69K water and dust resistance.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G specifications

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will feature a 4D Curve+ display with 6,500nits peak brightness, 94 percent screen-to-body-ratio ,and 2500Hz touch response. It features a 200-megapixel periscope camera, an almost similar design as the Realme 16 Pro, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. This device will also have Ai Edit Genie 2.0. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone claims to offer 21 hours of YouTube, 20.8 hours of Instagram, and 9.3 hours of gaming.

This device will also run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. With the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, the company promises three years of Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches. The phone comes with IP66/68/69/69K water and dust resistance.