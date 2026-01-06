Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8 Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme Buds Air 8 (left) and Realme Pad 3 (right) |

Realme Pad 3 and Realme Buds Air 8 have launched in India. The Realme Pad 3 features a 2.8K Book-View display, a massive 12,200mAh battery, AI-driven learning tools, support for stylus, and a thin, portable design with rounded corners. The Realme Buds Air 8, co-designed with renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa, offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation, dual drivers for enhanced sound depth, AI-powered audio intelligence for adaptive performance, and come in premium colour options. The two devices have launched alongside the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G smartphones.

Realme Pad 3, Realme Buds Air 8 price in India

The Realme Pad 3 is priced in India starting at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The Realme Smart Pen is priced at Rs. 2,999.

Launch offers include Rs. 2,000 off on select banks. Sale starts on January 16 at 12pm IST on Flipkart, Realme.com, and retail stores. The Realme Pad 3 comes in Spacec Grey and Champagne Gold colour option.

The Realme Buds Air 8 is priced in India at Rs. 3,799 and sale will begin on January 16. The earbuds are listed to come in Master Gold, Master Purple and Master Grey colour options.

Realme Buds Air 8 specifications

The Realme Buds Air 8 are said to be co-designed with world-renowned design master Naoto Fukasawa. The earbuds feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation, enhanced sound depth, and smart AI capabilities. It offers AI-driven audio intelligence, enabling clearer voice interactions, smarter noise management, and adaptive sound performance across music, calls, and entertainment.

The Realme Buds Air 8 feature a dual-driver configuration consisting of an 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. They support LHDC audio codec for high-resolution sound. Total battery life reaches up to 58 hours with the charging case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Pad 3 specifications

The Realme Pad 3 features an 11.6-inch LCD display with 2.8K resolution, a peak brightness of up to 500 nits, and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset and equipped with an 8-megapixel front camera alongside an 8-megapixel rear camera.

The device includes a 12,200mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. Additional features encompass 5G connectivity, stylus and Bluetooth keyboard support (sold separately), and AI-driven tools integrated within Realme UI for tasks such as note-taking and study material organization.