Redmi Note 15 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications |

Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone has launched in India, marking its global debut as well, alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet. The sleek device features a 7.35mm thin metallic frame with a shiny silver finish and a centred square camera module. It boasts a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display, and is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. It includes a 108-megapixel OIS camera supporting 4K video, a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and comes with IP66 rating.

Redmi Note 15 5G price in India

The new Redmi Note 15 5G is priced in India at Rs. 22, 999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 24, 999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple colour options.

Launch offers include up to Rs. 3,000 off on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI bank offers. The sale for the phone starts on January 9.

Other benefits include Rs. 16,000 worth of offers from Jio, Spotify Premium access for three months, YouTube Premium access for two months, and six months access to Google One.

Redmi Note 15 5G specifications

Redmi Note 15 5G features a 7.35mm thin metallic frame, a square camera module that sits in the top rear centre of the phone, and a silver shiny finish. It features a 6.7-inch Curved AMOLED display with Hydro Touch 2.0, 3,200nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and TUV triple eye care certifcation. The smartphone is teased to feature a 108-megapixel HM9 sensor camera that supports 4K video recording with OIS, dynamic shot, and multifocal portrait legend. AI editing features include AI Remove Reflection, AI Erase, and more. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera On board

The Redmi Note 15 5G packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fasr charging. Xiaomi claims that the battery offers 1.6 days of usage and up to 5 years of battery life.

The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 10 percent GPU boost and 30 percent CPU boost. RAM options tap out at 8GB. The Redmi Note 15 5G also comes with IP66 dust and water resistant and is MIL-STD-810H certified. The phone weighs at 178 grams.

The Redmi Note 15 5G runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3. It brings features like more customisation options for home and lock screens. There is a new HyperIsland feature that looks similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island to track live activities, see recording status, and more.

In-box contents include charger, cable, screen protector, and information leaflet.