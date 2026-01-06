Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G First Impressions: Solid Value For Budget-Conscious Buyers

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G (behind) | FPJ

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G devices at a dedicated launch event in Delhi. The smartphone comes with competitive specifications given its budget-friendly starting price tag of Rs. 22,999. Even the tablet offers stylus and keyboard accessories support and is priced starting just at Rs. 24,999.

We tinkered with both the devices for just a little bit and here are our first impressions of the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 15 5G first impressions

1. Design and form factor: At just 7.35mm thin and weighing 178 grams, the Redmi Note 15 5G feels premium in the hand with its metallic frame and shiny silver finish. The squircle camera module sitting in the rear centre adds a distinctive touch. The IP66 dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification, suggests durability for everyday use. In terms of form factor, it's compact and ergonomic, making it easy to handle one-handed – a step up from bulkier rivals. The device is extremely thin and has curved edges, giving it an overall luxurious feel, avoiding the plasticky feel that is common in this segment.

2. Display: The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen is a highlight, boasting 3,200 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Hydro Touch 2.0 for smooth interactions even in wet conditions. With TUV triple eye care certification, it reduces strain during prolonged sessions. Colours pop vividly, and the curve adds immersion for media consumption. In my view, this display punches above its weight, offering a fluid experience that rivals pricier options. Navigating across the UI was a breeze, although we couldn't test the brightness as we could only use the phone indoors due to the limited time with the device.

3. Battery Life: The phone packs a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It promises up to 1.6 days of usage and an impressive five-year lifespan. This should handle a full day of calls, streaming, and browsing without issue. However, a prolonged review will help ascertain actually battery capability.

4. Processor: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset claims to deliver a 30 percent CPU boost and 10 percent GPU improvement, ensuring snappy multitasking and gaming. The phone packs up to 8GB RAM, but it comes with an additional 8GB of virtual RAM top up as well.

5. Camera: Probably the biggest talking point is the 108-megapixel rear camera with OIS supports 4K video and AI tools like reflection removal, paired with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Accompanying the main sensor is the 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Xiaomi has confirmed that there is also a 20-megapixel front sensor as well. In our little time with the device, we can confirm that the photos do come out beautifully indoors, inheriting sharp detail and colour contrast.

6. Other notable features: Connectivity includes 5G, and the in-box charger is a nice touch in an era of omissions. Xiaomi also notes that the Redmi Note 15 5G comes with an already-on screen protector.

First Impression Verdict: Redmi Note 15 5G

The Redmi Note 15 5G enters the mid-range smartphone market with a sleek, modern vibe, positioning itself as a strong contender against devices like the OnePlus Nord CE 5 in the same price bracket starting at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant, going up to Rs. 24,999 for the 256GB model. Available in colours such as Black, Glacier Blue, and Mist Purple, it offers solid value for budget-conscious users seeking 5G capabilities.

Pros:

- Impressive camera AI features;

- Premium looking design and durable build

- Vibrant AMOLED display.

Cons:

- Battery life claims might vary in real-world heavy use;

- Processor not the absolute top in segment

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G first impressions

1. Design and form factor: Slim at 7.5mm, it houses a massive battery yet maintains a clean aesthetic. However, at 610 grams, it felt quite heavy in the hand during initial handling, which might tire users during extended portable use. The form factor suits desk-based tasks, transforming into a workstation with the optional Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard (Rs. 3,999) and Smart Pen (Rs. 3,999). I like the accessory compatibility, giving it an edge over competitors without such options.

2. Display: The 12.1-inch 2.5K display features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 600 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision for vibrant visuals. With 360Hz touch sampling and eye comfort certifications, it's great for gaming and reading. Colours are rich, and the 16:10 aspect ratio enhances productivity. Overall, a solid screen that feels immersive.

3. Battery Life: The standout 12,000mAh battery claims to offer up to 105 hours standby or 16 hours video playback, with 27W reverse charging. It's a beast for all-day use, outlasting many rivals and supporting multi-device charging. A long-term review will be able to ascertain actual battery capabilities.

4. Processor: The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 claims to provide a 45 percent AnTuTu boost, although that remains to be tested. The tablet also runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 promising five years of updates.

5. Camera: There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p video recording support and an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.28 aperture. We weren't able to test the cameras throughly, but initial photos did look good with proper lighting indoors. Do not expect it to produce exceptional photos with less lightning. The tablet is not meant for photo-taking, but is likely to handle zoom calls and video meetings effortlessly.

6. Other Notable Features: Audio shines with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos, claiming to deliver 300 percent louder sound with clear vocals than predecessor. Storage expandable to 2TB, 5G connectivity, a 3.5mm audio jack, and AI tools like Circle to Search add value.

First Impression Verdict: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

Priced from Rs. 22,999 for the Wi-Fi 8GB RAM + 128GB model, up to Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB Wi-Fi + 5G variant, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G targets productivity enthusiasts, competing with the OnePlus Pad Go 2 – notably offering keyboard support that the OnePlus lacks. It's a versatile tablet with strong ecosystem ties.

Pros:

- Massive battery with reverse charging

- Excellent audio and display for media;

- Strong accessory (keyboard and stylus) support for productivity.

Cons:

- Noticeably heavy form factor

- Accessories sold separately increase cost

- Base storage might fill quickly without expansion