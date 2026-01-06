Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications |

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet has launched in India, alongside the Redmi Note 15 5G. This premium tablet features a 12.1-inch QHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. It packs a massive 12,000mAh battery, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and comes in a slim 7.5mm body weighing 610 grams. With stylus and keyboard accessory support, it is positioned to compete directly with the OnePlus Pad 3 in the productivity segment.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage Wi-Fi model, Rs. 25,999 for the Wi-Fi + 5G model, and Rs. 27,999 for the Wi-Fi + 5G 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Launch offers include up to Rs. 2,000 off on Axis Bank, SBI cards, and ICICI Bank offers. No-cost EMI options for up to 6 months will also be available. The sale of the tablet will start from January 12.

Coming to the accessories, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G smart keyboard is priced at Rs. 3,999, the Redmi Smart Pen is priced at Rs. 3,999, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover is priced at Rs. 1,499.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro specifications

Redmi Smart Pen come with 12 hours of continuous usage. Xiaomi says that it offers the charger inside the box. For gaming, there is a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2, promising five years of software update and seven years of security patches.