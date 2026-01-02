 'Don't Watch Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Dancing': Arnab Goswami's Comments Surprise Netizens As Aditya Dhar Shows His LIVE 26/11 Reporting In Movie
'Don't Watch Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Dancing': Arnab Goswami's Comments Surprise Netizens As Aditya Dhar Shows His LIVE 26/11 Reporting In Movie

Arnab Goswami’s remarks on Dhurandhar during a live debate have sparked fresh online backlash. Saying, “I don’t want to see Akshaye Khanna dancing. I want a movie on the Unnao case,” the anchor accused filmmakers of misleading audiences. Netizens criticised the comment and speculated on possible motives.

article-image
Arnab Goswami’s remarks on Dhurandhar spark online backlash | FPJ Altered Image

A fresh online controversy has erupted around Dhurandhar after senior journalist Arnab Goswami, during a live television debate, dismissed the film and called for Bollywood to focus on real-life crime stories instead.

While speaking on the Unnao rape case, Goswami said, “I don’t want to see Akshaye Khanna dancing. I want a movie on the Unnao case,” accusing filmmakers of misleading audiences and diverting attention from serious issues. His comments quickly went viral, triggering sharp backlash and renewed online speculation over his criticism of the film.

Arnab Goswami’s Remarks Trigger Viral Backlash

In a recently viral clip, senior journalist and news anchor Arnab Goswami, during a live debate, called for more films based on real-life incidents such as the Unnao rape case. During the live debate the anchor, said, "I don't want to see Akshaye Khanna Dancing. I want a movie on the Unnao Case." He also accused the makers of misleading the public and diverting attention from real issues. Arnab also challenged the Bollywood lobby to produce films based on real cases, citing the Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar as an example.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing sharp criticism from netizens, who accused Goswami of unfairly targeting the film.

Arnab’s Past Coverage used in the Film

Adding to the controversy, netizens have begun speculating about a possible reason behind Goswami’s remarks. Online users claim that when Arnab Goswami was with Times Now, he extensively covered the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. According to these claims, director Aditya Dhar allegedly used archival footage from that coverage, including Arnab’s voice reporting on the attacks, in a scene in Dhurandar.

Based on this, some users allege that there may be 'something big' that unsettled Arnab Goswami.

Online Speculation

Several social media users have floated theories regarding Goswami’s motives.

One user commented, “His TRP went down, and someone told him to flip, as the nationalist space has become too saturated. He is just being a businessman.”

Another pointed to alleged personal disappointment, saying, “He didn’t get the opportunity to interview Putin. I believe that’s the trigger point.”

Others accused him of opportunism, with one remarking, “He’s just an opportunist. He only cares about his channel’s TRP and business.”

