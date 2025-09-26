'Pushed, Slapped & Kicked': Delhi Traffic Cop Left Bloodied Face As Group Of Men Thrashes Him On Highway In Timarpur Area, 2 Arrested; VIDEO

Delhi Traffic Cop Left Bloodied Face As Group Of Men Thrashes Him On Highway In Timarpur Area (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: A Delhi cop was brutally thrashed by some men on a highway in the Timarpur area of the union territory on Wednesday, September 24. The incident was recorded on camera, and a disturbing video surfaced online. The cop has been identified as Sub-Inspector Suraj Pal Singh.

The video shows Singh surrounded by a group of people. One of the men wearing a brown-coloured t-shirt started pushing and slapping the cop. Meanwhile, another person also started thrashing Singh.

Video Of The Incident:

One of the accused even kicked the cop. Other members of the group could be seen supporting the men who attacked the policeman.

One of the men from the group tried to intervene, but the accused kept assaulting Singh. Blood could be seen coming out of the cop's forehead due to the brutal assault. A woman could also be seen taking the accused, wearing the brown-coloured t-shirt, away.

From the video, it seemed that the dispute occurred over a challan. Surprisingly, no police personnel came when Singh was being assaulted.

After the dispute erupted, a large number of people also gathered at the spot. However, no one came forward to rescue the cop. Several people could be seen recording the incident.

After the video went viral, the Delhi police swung into action. According to reports, two accused have been taken into custody, while others are still absconding. The arrested accused have been identified as Akbar Hussain and Salman.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.