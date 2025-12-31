 VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

According to the Ministry of Defence, the test was carried out at around 10:30 am on Wednesday by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), off the coast of Odisha. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch | ANI

New Delhi: India successfully conducted a salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession on Wednesday. It was test-fired from the same launcher off the coast of Odisha and was conducted as part of user evaluation trials.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the test was carried out at around 10:30 am on Wednesday by the Defence Research &amp; Development Organisation (DRDO), off the coast of Odisha. Both missiles followed the intended trajectory, meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

The test was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists, Indian Air Force and Indian Army officers and the industry representatives, including the Development-cum-Production Partners.

Notably, the Pralay missile is a surface-to-surface, short-range ballistic missile with a strike range of about 150 km to 500 km. It can carry multiple types of warheads against various targets. It is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile employing state-of-the-art guidance and navigation to ensure high precision.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
Maharashtra Government Plans Major Overhaul Of Public Healthcare By Separating Primary And Hospital Services
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
'Shah Rukh Khan Jaise Gaddaroon Ko...': Uttar Pradesh's BJP Leader Sangeet Som Slams King Actor Over Buying Bangladeshi Player For His IPL Team KKR - Watch Video
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
Punjab News: 32-Year-Old Killed As Pistol In Pocket Goes Off Accidentally
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees
UP Police Recruitment 2026: 32,679 Vacancies Announced For Constables, Jail Warders At uppbpb.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit And Fees
Read Also
India A Serious Space Contender As ISRO’s BlueBird Launch Signals Global Commercial Leap
article-image

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, DPSUs and the industry on the successful test-launch of the missiles in quick succession.

The successful completion of the salvo launch of the Pralay missile has established the reliability of the missile, he added.

The Pralay missile has been developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories -Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Advanced Systems Laboratory, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Research &amp; Development Establishment {Engineers} and Integrated Test Range), Development-cum-Production Partners (Bharat Dynamics Limited &amp; Bharat Electronics Limited) and other Indian industries. For the tests, the systems were integrated by the two Development-cum-Production Partners.

Read Also
Year-Ender 2025: The Imitation Game And The Rise Of AI
article-image

DRDO chairman Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams involved in successful flight-tests and stated that the achievement indicates imminent readiness of induction of the system with the users.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year...

'I Love You So Much': Hathras Woman Records Video After Lover Refuses To Marry Her After 4-Year...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 31, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

RJD MP Manoj Jha Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On Gig Workers’ Rights

RJD MP Manoj Jha Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention On Gig Workers’ Rights

VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

VIDEO: DRDO Successfully Test-Fires 2 Pralay Missiles In Salvo Launch

Delhi’s Pollution Levels Increase Significantly In December, Despite No Farm Fires: CSE

Delhi’s Pollution Levels Increase Significantly In December, Despite No Farm Fires: CSE