 Bengaluru Road Accident Video: 27-Year-Old Bank Staffer Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Rajajinagar
Bengaluru Road Accident Video: 27-Year-Old Bank Staffer Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bike In Rajajinagar

A 27-year-old HDFC Bank employee lost her life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, on Monday afternoon. The victim, identified as Yogeshwari, was crossing the road during her lunch break when the accident occurred. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to internal injuries. Police have registered a case.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
article-image

A 27-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while crossing Dr Rajkumar Road in Rajajinagar on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Yogeshwari, a resident of Kempegowda Layout in Bengaluru. She was employed with HDFC Bank and was reportedly on her lunch break at the time of the incident.

According to police, the accident occurred around 12.30 pm in front of an HDFC Bank branch. Yogeshwari had stepped out for lunch with a colleague when the mishap took place.

Misjudged Speed Of Approaching Vehicle

According to a report in Deccan Herald, preliminary investigations suggest that while her colleague paused to let a motorcycle pass, Yogeshwari allegedly misjudged the speed of the approaching vehicle and attempted to cross the road. The motorcycle struck her with severe impact, leaving her critically injured.

She was immediately rushed to Suguna Hospital, where doctors attempted to stabilise her condition. However, she succumbed to heavy internal bleeding despite medical intervention.

Her body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Rider Injured, Probe Underway

The motorcycle rider, identified as Deepan (22), also sustained injuries in the collision and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Rajajinagar Traffic Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

Further details are awaited.

