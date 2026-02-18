SC Overturns Allahabad HC Ruling On Attempted Rape; Calls For Systemic Correction In Judiciary

Supreme Court of India | File Image

The Supreme Court has quashed a contentious decision by the Allahabad High Court which previously suggested that acts such as grabbing a minor’s breasts and breaking her clothing did not amount to an attempt to commit rape.

According to Bar and Bench report, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria rejected the high court's reasoning that such actions were merely "preparation" rather than a criminal attempt.

The apex court emphasised that judicial findings in sexual offence cases must be grounded in both the letter of the law and a deep sense of empathy for the victim.

Judicial call for compassion and sensitivity

In the judgment delivered on February 10, the Bench highlighted that the legal system cannot achieve "complete justice" if it remains indifferent to the vulnerabilities of those seeking redress.

The apex court noted that every stage of the legal process—from procedural rules to final verdicts—must embody humanity and compassion to ensure a fair system.

The Justices further acknowledged an urgent need for systemic reform to better train members of the judiciary in handling sensitive matters with the necessary discernment and care.

Origins of the controversy and high court’s rationale

The legal dispute stems from a March 2025 order by the Allahabad High Court involving two accused individuals, Pawan and Akash. While the trial court originally found that the assault on the 11-year-old victim constituted attempted rape under the POCSO Act, Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra of the high court had downgraded the charges.

The high court had argued that because the accused fled upon the arrival of witnesses, there was insufficient evidence to prove a "determined intent" to commit rape, suggesting the acts did not progress far enough to meet that specific legal threshold.

Supreme Court intervention and suo motu cognisance

The Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the high court's observations in late March 2025, staying the order due to the nature of the remarks. In its final ruling, the top court expressed its refusal to agree with the lower court's interpretation of the facts.

It maintained that the aggressive nature of the assault, including dragging the victim toward a culvert, clearly crossed the line into a criminal attempt, thereby necessitating the restoration of the more serious charges.

Future mandate for the National Judicial Academy

Rather than unilaterally imposing new judicial guidelines from the Bench, the Supreme Court has tasked the National Judicial Academy (NJA) in Bhopal with forming an expert committee. This committee is directed to draft a comprehensive report and a set of "Draft Guidelines" aimed at fostering sensitivity and compassion within the judiciary when dealing with sexual offences.

The apex court specified that these guidelines should avoid overly complex or foreign legal jargon, ensuring they are accessible to the general public and mindful of India’s linguistic diversity. This report is expected to be submitted within a three-month timeframe.