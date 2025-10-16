Rajasthan Accident: Speeding Trailer Crashes Into Roadside Tea Stall After Losing Control; Dramatic Video Shows People Running For Their Lives

Rajasthan Accident: Speeding Trailer Crashes Into Roadside Tea Stall After Losing Loses Control (Screengrab) | X/@KhabarNama_

Rajsamand: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, where a speeding trailer lost control and rammed into a roadside tea stall on Wednesday, October 15. The incident was captured on CCTV, and a video also surfaced online. People standing outside the stall had a narrow escape as they managed to move away in time to save their lives.

In the video, it can be seen that the heavy vehicle broke the barricade and entered a service lane before crashing into the tea stall at around 8:32 am. Several people were having tea outside the stall when the incident took place in the Kelwa area of the district.

Video Of The Incident:

Major Accident Averted in Kelwa, Rajsamand: Out-of-Control Trailer Crashes Into Tea Stall, Entire Incident Caught on CCTV



Rajsamand: A major incident has been reported from the Kelwa police station area of Rajsamand, where a speeding trailer on the highway suddenly went out of… pic.twitter.com/VTkJ1QGxDt — खबर नामा (@KhabarNama_) October 15, 2025

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident. The video shows panic gripping the people present outside the stall, which was completely damaged.

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and reportedly seized the heavy vehicle. It is not clear whether the driver was taken into custody. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Car Crashed Into Shops In Mumbai:

A similar incident took place last month when a a speeding car lost control on LBS Road in Mumbai's Ghatkopar and crashed into roadside shops after hitting a divider.

Three pavement dwellers got critically injured in the accident. The incident reportedly occurred on September 13 around 7 am near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Water Supply Department office. According to reports quoting eyewitnesses, the car was being driven at high speed when it suddenly swerved across the road and slammed into the steps of a shop.