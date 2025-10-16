 'Mujhe Mulli Kaha Gaya...': SP MP Iqra Hasan Addresses All-Male Panchayat In UP After Shiv Temple Vandalism; Calls For Communal Harmony In 8-Min Speech | VIDEO
Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan delivered an impactful eight-minute speech that condemned the vandalism of a Shiv temple in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and appealed for communal harmony.

AditiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
'Mujhe Mulli Kaha Gaya...': SP MP Iqra Hasan Addresses All-Male Panchayat In UP After Shiv Temple Vandalism; Calls For Communal Harmony In 8-Min Speech | VIDEO | X/@benarasiyaa

Saharanpur: Iqra Hasan, who is a Samajwadi Party MP from the Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh, addressed an all-male panchayat in Saharanpur's Chapaur village on Sunday, October 12. She delivered an eight-minute speech that condemned the vandalism of a Shiv temple and appealed for communal harmony.

The panchayat, attended by both her supporters and critics, followed the arrest of two Muslim youths accused in the incident.

Have a look at her entire speech here:

Here's what she said in her speech:

The 31-year-old MP said that the act of destroying any place of faith "cannot be tolerated anywhere" and demanded strict punishment for the individuals involved in the act, "regardless of their community." She urged the men present at the gathering to maintain peace. She also criticised the use of derogatory language that targeted Muslim women, their character and caste during the aftermath of the temple vandalism. She said, "Mujhe mulli kaha gaya..."

“There must be a way to protest,” she told the crowd, adding, “but the manner in which language was used, about wealth, community, and women’s character, will we give this message across our country that such is my society?”

Iqra also rejected accusations that she supported the accused, reminding attendees that the men had already been sent to jail. “If anyone from my family or community has done this, they should be punished, and the punishment must be strict,” she said.

Reflecting on her 2024 Lok Sabha victory, Hasan said her election symbolised unity across caste and religion. “When I won, I was happy not because I won, but because everyone, all castes, all religions, voted for me,” she said. She also criticised the divisive politics in the region, warning that such rhetoric undermines local progress and women’s participation.

Temple vandalism in Saharanpur

On the night of October 1, idols inside a Shiv temple located within the Shiva Lakshmi Junior High School in Chapar village, Saharanpur, were found damaged. Police later arrested two Muslim teenagers accused of carrying out the act, allegedly in retaliation after an argument with a man who had scolded them for striking his scooter with a cricket ball.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the suspects were identified through CCTV footage from the area.

Who is Iqra Hasan?

Born on August 26, 1994, Iqra Hasan, also known as Iqra Choudhary, represents Kairana in the Lok Sabha and is a member of the Samajwadi Party. She comes from a prominent political family in western Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Chaudhary Munawwar Hasan, and mother, Begum Tabassum Hasan, both served as Members of Parliament, while her brother Nahid Hasan has been elected thrice as an MLA.

Hasan completed her schooling at Queen Mary School, New Delhi, earned her bachelor’s degree from Lady Shri Ram College, and later obtained an MSc in International Politics and Law from SOAS University of London.

Elected to Parliament in 2024 after defeating BJP’s Pradeep Kumar by over 69,000 votes, she has since raised issues related to minority education and curriculum changes in Parliament.

