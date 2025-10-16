Karnataka: Deputy CM Shivakumar Says He Chose Jail Over Political Gain To Remain Loyal To Congress During Coalition Collapse

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar | X @ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he chose imprisonment over political gain to remain loyal to his party when the coalition government in the state collapsed.

Speaking at the release ceremony of his book, written by KM Raghu, held at the FKCCI Hall in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "I chose to remain in jail as a party loyalist when the coalition government fell."

He revealed that when ten MLAs were about to resign, he rushed from Kanakapura to Bengaluru to bring them back to the quarters. "Then I got a call from an income tax auditor. The DG was with me. He spoke on the phone. DK Suresh was also with me. The caller asked whether you would become DCM or go to jail. He gave me the choice of bringing all the MLAs back," Shivakumar added.

Shivakumar added that at that time, he couldn't leave Congress, which had given him so many positions. "I said I would go to jail if I had to. When I was a student leader, Rajiv Gandhi had given me a ticket and made me a Minister. Bangarappa had cooperated with me. I chose jail because I had grown to this level from this party. If I had made a different choice then, I don't know what would have happened," he added.

Shivakumar also reflected on his early political aspirations, revealing that his first taste of politics came during his school elections at Mount Carmel, where he faced "pressures" even as a student.

"I was someone who had the desire to become a political leader since I was a student. I was given a different position after winning the Mount Carmel school elections due to many pressures," he said.

"My classmate Madhav Nayak, who was the counting representative for the election, had said that you would win by 400 votes. But in the morning, when the results were announced, another girl's name was announced. I was given the post of sports secretary separately," he added.

Highlighting the need for new faces in politics, the DyCM said, "Around 80 percent of people in politics are still working. Only 20 percent have got a small position. I am also 63 years old. How long can we continue to do politics? New people should come. More than 500 new leaders will come to light in Bengaluru because of what the five corporations have done."

Talking about his ideology, Shivakumar said, "I was raised on secular principles. I said in the House that I knew about the RSS, and that was portrayed in a big way. I did not say anything so as not to hurt the workers and those who trusted me."

DyCM added that, despite not being a book reader or an academic, his real education came from political experience. "I got a ticket while still studying for my degree. No one could have imagined this. Since then, I have been an MLA for eight times and today I am the Deputy Chief Minister," he added.

Speaking about the book, he said it could serve as inspiration for aspiring politicians. "This book can guide those who want to grow in politics because I believe in Rajiv Gandhi's words: 'Don't create followers, create leaders.'"

Shivakumar credited his rise to the people and party workers who stood by him. "Even when they conspired against me and sent me to Tihar Jail, these people stood by me. Lakhs of people, mothers had taken vows and prayed on my behalf. I am standing before you with the vows and wishes of everyone," he said.

Addressing criticism, Shivakumar said, "I accept criticism freely. Friends criticise, enemies make up unfounded things about me. They make accusations. Yet, I listen to them happily."

"I have done politics against Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. Because secularism should remain, we held his hand and made him the Chief Minister, as the high command said. Whether I agreed with my mind or not is another matter. But I acted loyally to the party's word. I have also heard in this same ear whether we had asked for a bribe as soon as I went to jail," he added.

Praising author KM Raghu's work, Shivakumar said, "The author of the book, Raghu, is not familiar to me; he did not take permission to write the book, and he did not speak to me for ten minutes. But he did his own research. He collected information by listening to my speeches and other things. 99% of the truth is visible in this."

He also mentioned that Ramya, a PhD student from Mysore, had conducted research on him for six to seven years and obtained her doctorate, but did not attend the launch event.

"She was upset that this book was going to be released. Raghu has done excellent research on me and written a book. This book will help you know about me and my steps. You can know my efforts and fruits through this book," he added.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, the DCM, when asked about Sudha Murthy's statement that she would not provide information for the caste census, said, "We cannot force anyone to provide information. This is their wish."

