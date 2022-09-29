Kili Paul in India for Meta Creator Day, his fans elated

Kili Paul |

Kili Paul, a famous Tanzanian social media influencer, dancer, and content creator is well known for his perfect lip sync and dance videos with his sister Neema Paul, especially on Bollywood songs.

He was even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February this year. Paul was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address in February, this year.

PM Modi also suggested youngsters to take inspiration from Kili and make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages. He said this will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation.

The social media influencer gained popularity after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiya' from 'Shershaah' movie went viral on social media last year. Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he is seen lip-syncing and dancing to popular songs from Hindi movies

Kili Paul has an Instagram following of 4.2 million. The influencer is in India to attend the Meta event that is going to be held in Mumbai and his fans are rejoicing.

As per reports, he landed at Mumbai airport on Thursday morning and expressed his excitement about visiting India. Kili Paul wrote: "See you tonight India." (Mumbai)

Read the Instagram post by the artist:

See how his fans reacted:

Read Also Watch Video: Kili Paul amuses fans with his Kala Chashma moves

Also, watch his other video creations here:

When he grooved to Kala Chashma with his sister Neema Paul:

When he grooved to the Hare Ram Hare Ram song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie:

See more: