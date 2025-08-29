Indian Student In UK Demands ₹2,300 For Wiping Car Window; Video Goes Viral

A viral video from Birmingham shows a woman, identified online as an Indian student, demanding £20 (₹2,300) from a car owner after wiping his window, sparking a heated debate on social media. | Image: Instagram

A video from Birmingham showing a woman, identified online as an Indian student, demanding £20 (around ₹2,300) from a car owner after wiping his window has ignited a storm of reactions on social media. While the clip has gone viral, questions are being raised about whether the incident was genuine or staged for online attention.

The video, widely shared on Instagram, captures a heated exchange in which the student insists on being paid for cleaning the car glass. The car owner, visibly surprised, refuses to comply, calling her a “robber.” The woman goes on to justify her demand as part of the “cost of living” before threatening to block the vehicle if unpaid.

The video opens with the student knocking on the window of a parked car. As the owner rolls it down, she immediately says, “Sir, £20 please.” Surprised, the man asks, “For what?”

The student responds, “I just cleaned your window.” To this, the car owner replies, “You just did a quick wipe. Look, I’m confused – £20?”

Justifying her demand, the woman adds, “Yeah, I mean that is the cost of living.” Shocked, the man questions, “What do you mean cost of living? You’re crazy.” He further insists that he never asked her to clean the glass, but the woman persists, saying, “I need £20. I just cleaned it. Can I please have £20?”

Social Media Divided Over Authenticity

However, many users doubted the authenticity of the footage, pointing out that it appeared scripted. Some claimed it could be part of a social experiment or prank content aimed at generating views.

Authorities Reviewing the Incident

According to the Instagram page The Last Hour News, local authorities are reviewing the matter. No official confirmation has yet been provided regarding the woman’s identity or whether action will be taken.

Netizens Reactions

“Looks staged,” commented one user. Another wrote, “This is an agenda. You’ll find another reel where the same woman falls off a bicycle. Guys, you don’t have to stage things.” A third user questioned, “Why do you even do stuff without asking, and then demand money? Of course he won’t pay you, he didn’t ask.” Another reaction read, “It’s scripted. She’s just doing it for views, but this is not a good way to promote herself.”