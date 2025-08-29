SSC Conducts Re-Exam Today For 59,500 Candidates After Technical Glitches; CGL To Be Held In September

SSC Conducts Re-Exam Today For 59,500 Candidates After Technical Glitches | Image: Canva

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday held a re-exam for close to 59,500 Selection Post Phase 13 candidates who faced technical issues during the previous tests conducted between July 24 and August 2. The re-exam was conducted in three shifts at centres across the country.

The move came after massive protests by aspirants and coaching professionals at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, where thousands demanded fair opportunities and a transparent system. Following the uproar, the Commission reviewed exam logs, identified affected candidates, and announced a fresh test.

Besides, the SSC has also rescheduled the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, which was previously scheduled for August 13, to mid-September. The rescheduling was required to implement technical and administrative modifications, officials added.

As part of measures to make its exams more secure, the SSC has implemented several reforms. These include Aadhaar-based verification of the candidates, an improved normalisation formula, as well as enhanced supervisory checks at private exam centres.

Meanwhile, Eduquity Career Technologies has become the new ECA from July 2025, succeeding Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). For IT security, the SSC has outsourced the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) to integrate systems with Eduquity, although officials conceded the transition is facing initial hurdles.

Further, the commission has also asked candidates to modify or revise their One Time Registration (OTR) profiles and update their details by August 31. The Commission made it clear that no other opportunity will be provided after the deadline. If candidates need any support, they can contact the SSC help desk via phone or mail.