 NEET PG 2025 Scorecards To Be Released Today; Answer Key, Response Key Shortly At natboard.edu.in
The NBEMS will release NEET PG 2025 scorecards today, August 29, on natboard.edu.in. Candidates will also be able to view their response sheets and official answer key, following a Supreme Court directive for transparency.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 Scorecards | Official Website

NEET PG 2025 Scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2025 scorecards today, August 29, 2025. Candidates who took the national-level postgraduate medical entrance exam can download their individual scorecards from the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Scorecards Available for Six Months

According to the notification issued by the Board, scorecards will be available for six months. The official answer key and candidates' response sheets are likely to be released by the NBEMS this week, at any moment. The board has, however, not announced the date and time yet.

Supreme Court Directives Ensure Transparency

The release of answer keys is in accordance with a Supreme Court directive dated April 29, 2025, that ordered NBEMS to make things transparent. The Court instructed that the candidates be given raw scores, correct answers and the normalisation formula, especially since the exam had been held in several shifts.

Aspirants will be able to view the answers they responded with under the exam and observe the score for each question based on the marking scheme provided in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin.

Counselling Schedule on the Horizon

The counselling process of NEET PG will be carried out by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Formal notifications and detailed timing for every counselling round will be out soon. Eligible candidates who are qualified for 50% All India Quota seats will be notified directly regarding counselling dates and procedures.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link NEET PG Scorecard 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NEET PG Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the NEET PG Scorecard 2025 and save it for future reference.

