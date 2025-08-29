VIDEO: US Teen Driver Accidentally Reverses Pickup Truck Off Dock, Plunges 15-Feet Deep Into River | X @CBSNews

A dramatic incident was seen in Marshfield, Massachusetts, when a teenage driver reversed a pickup truck off a dock and accidentally lost control of the vehicle and ending up in the river, 15 feet deep. Police in Marshfield said the incident took place at the Green Harbor Town Pier on Sunday morning after the teenager, who was dropping off bait, lost control of his pickup. The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV footage and is now going viral on the Internet.

Fortunately, during the accident, a boat in the river was narrowly missed. The boat is said to be of his father's, which was in the river. The teenage driver managed to escape from the truck’s back window and swam to safety before being taken to a nearby hospital. The truck was later pulled out of the river. The witnesses reported that it was in really broken condition when pulled out.

WATCH VIDEO:

On just One Station:take a look at this surveillance video of a pick up truck in Marshfield at the town pier going over the edge and into the water over the weekend just missing a boat below…incredibly there were no serious injuries #7News pic.twitter.com/3mLDOf1oBD — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 25, 2025

What Did Police Say?

The police reported at the scene said that the incident was an accident, and a big tragedy was averted as the truck nearly plunged into a boat in the river. Luckily, there was no one where the truck plunged, and the father of the teenager who was on the boat did not cause any injury. “It was a pretty significant incident, right, but I’m very happy with the outcome,” an officer said.

