'Where Is Civic Sense Now?' Canadian Man Washes Clothes At Public Fountain In Toronto; Netizens Spark Debate | Instagram @nitishadvitiy

A video of a Canadian man washing a bag full of clothes at a public fountain in Toronto, Canada, is going viral on the Internet, sparking debate on the civic sense of the Canadian locals. The video is receiving major backlash, mainly from Indian netizens, slamming the civic sense comments on the man. The video was posted by an Indian-origin tourist-vlogger in Toronto.

The video shows a man who is probably homeless, according to the vlogger, washing a bag full of clothes with the fountain water at a public place. The Indian-origin vlogger films the man doing his laundry at the fountain. The vlogger said, "This is the situation of homeless people in Toronto. He is literally washing his clothes with fountain water. I never imagined seeing such a situation in Toronto."

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

Indian netizens assembled in the comments section, sparking debate over civic sense. In most cases, Indians are majorly targeted in such cases for lacking civic sense, especially in foreign countries. This time, when it was a foreign localite himself, the Indians took a toll on him.

One user wrote, "Where is the civic sense now?" While one wrote, "Western Civic Sense On Social media, Western Civic Sense In Reality." One user wrote, "Ab bhi Chamche royenge ki Still Better Than India." Another user wrote, "Urge all the people to record and bring such incidents forward. Why should our community be targeted always."

Similar Past Instance:

A group of people was spotted and recorded while bathing at a Canadian beach. The video has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among the locals and netizens. In the viral video, two couples can be seen bathing with soap and cleaning themselves with it. Netizens are criticizing the usage of soap and cleansing products in a water body. The clip has gone viral on the Internet, while the locals and netizens are alleging that them as Indians.