In Pictures- Rare Bright Orange Shark Discovered In Costa Rica; Scientists Explain Reasons Behind Its Genetic Conditions

A rare and radiating orange shark was spotted in the ocean in Costa Rica. It is said to be as first documented orange shark, which was spotted by a man fishing in waters off the coast of Costa Rica. Scientists said that the shark's bright orange coloring is caused due to a genetic condition.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
A rare and radiating orange shark was spotted in the ocean in Costa Rica. It is said to be as first documented orange shark, which was spotted by a man fishing in waters off the coast of Costa Rica. Scientists said that the shark's bright orange coloring is caused due to a genetic condition. The pictures and visuals of the bright, rare marine giant are going viral on social media platforms.

One-of-a-kind Orange Shark

Rather than dull grey or brown, the Shark appeared in bright, radiant orange colour off the coasts of Costa Rica near Tortuguero National Park. The rare giant was spotted 37 meters deep into the water.

Take A Look At Visuals:

Researchers Explain Genetic Condition

Researchers said the shark's bright orange coloring is caused by a condition called xanthism, which causes yellow or gold pigmentation in an animal's skin, scales, or fur.

Scientists Marioxis Macías-Cuyare, Gilberto Rafael Borges Guzmán, and Daniel Arauz-Naranjo wrote in a report published this month in the journal Marine Biodiversity that Watson's nurse shark represents "the first scientifically documented case of total xanthism in the species and the first record from the Caribbean Sea."

The researchers said the shark's white eyes indicate it also has a form of albinism, which involves a complete lack of pigment.

Scientists also shared that survival to adulthood is unlikely for such a radiant creature. But this one is just a rare spotting.

