 KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here
KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Released At kea.kar.nic.in; Direct Link Here

KEA has released the KCET 2025 Round 2 seat allotment results on August 29, 2025. Candidates can check their results at kea.kar.nic.in using login credentials.

Updated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results | Canva

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results: The KCET 2025 seat allocation results for Round 2 were made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, or KEA, on August 29, 2025. On KEA's official website, kea.kar.nic.in, candidates who have enrolled for the counselling round can view the seat allocation results.

At 1:00 PM today, the link to the provisional seat allocation results became active. Candidates can follow the instructions below to view the results.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to kea.kar.nic.in, the official KEA website.

Step 2: On the home site, click on the link for the KCET 2025 seat allocation outcome for Round 2.

Step 3: Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Step 4: Your seat allocation result will appear once you click "submit."

Step 5: Review and download the seat allocation result.

Step 6: Save a physical copy in case you need it later.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results:

Following the results of the second round of seat allocation, candidates can select either Choice I or Choice 4 for UGCET courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, Pharmacy, B.Sc. (Nursing), Yoga and Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, and Allied Health Sciences. Candidates can visit the official KEA website for additional relevant information.

KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Direct Link

