Watch Video: Kili Paul amuses fans with his Kala Chashma moves

Kili Paul with Neema Paul: Dancing on Kala Chasma |

Kili Paul, a famous Tanzanian social media influencer, dancer, content creator is well known for his perfect lip sync and dance videos, with his sister Neema Paul especially on Bollywood songs.

Recently, he posted a video where he falls and starts doing the Kala Chashma song step. His sister, Neema Paul is also seen trying to match steps with her brother.

The video was just posted yesterday and was liked by 2,45,828 viewers till today.

Watch the viral video below:

His other videos on Bollywood songs can be viewed from his Instagram handle.

He was even honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania in February this year.

Paul was also praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address in February, this year. PM Modi too, asked called youngsters to take inspiration from Kili Paul and make videos of famous Indian songs in different languages. He said this will not only make them popular but also showcase the country's diversity to the new generation. Paul thanked PM Modi, saying he is "mind blown".

The artist gained popularity after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiya' from 'Shershaah' movie went viral on social media last year.

Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he is seen lip-syncing and dancing to popular songs from Hindi movies

Kili Paul has an Instagram following of 4.2 million.