Wait, what? Don't try this food hack at home; Khaby Lame's 'floating thaali' meme goes viral

Instagram: Khaby Lame

A 'floating plate' or 'meal at the pool' is a trending food fashion from the recent times. During vacations, people enjoy sipping beer and tasting a chicken leg while enjoying the gala time inside the swimming pool.

Setting food goals for floating food? Hold on! The recent video shared by social media star Khaby Lame will make you think twice about ordering yummy cuisine to the waters.

Khaby took to Instagram mimicking the munching style. The video captioned "Social network vs reality" shows how a floating food attempt can go wrong when tried at home.



The video, which has attracted over 39 Million views, begins with a mesmerizing appeal towards 'floating thaali'. However, Khaby soon drops in to strike at the reality. He can be seen experimenting the style at residence's wash basin. Oops! What more? The served plate sinks into water to leave him hungry and messed.

Khaby Lame is the most followed social media personality, according to a report in Variety. To the unversed, Khaby is a Senegalese born social media personality based in Italy, who is known for his meme videos over complicated life hack videos. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he gained popularity for his cringeworthy content.