Eeeew! Women wipes tears with rat, Khaby Lame uses dog to clean face after meal; watch video

Internet sensation Khaby Lame shared a video with the caption 'no sense', in which we can see a woman using animals as alternative to tissue.

Wait, what? Though it might seem weird, bizarre and what out, it happened for real. The video, now viral, opens with a woman shedding tears. The females takes to wipe her sad droplets, not with a tissue or a handkerchief but a 'rat'. To mock this very scene, Khabane aka "Khaby" Lame sets his mouth right post a meal with a doggo. Khaby, initially, tries to look for a piece of cloth to clean his mouth, having not found it makes him use the canine...

To the unversed, Khaby is a Senegalese born social media personality based in Italy, who is known for his meme videos over complicated life hack videos. According to reports, as of 2022, he happens to be the second most-followed TikToker. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that he became viral for his funny content.

Since this tissue-animal video hit Instagram, it gathered over 168 Million views, 11 Million likes and many comments. Haven't watched it, yet? Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:37 PM IST