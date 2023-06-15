Madhya Pradesh: 12 Injured As Bus Overturns On Indore-Bhopal Highway

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): More than 12 passengers were injured after a passenger bus overturned on the Bhopal-Indore Express highway near Ashta on Wednesday, the police said.

A team comprising the officials of the police department and those of the district administration rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital.

According to reports, the accident occurred near the ChacharsiJod area on the Indore-Bhopal highway.

Sub-divisional officer of police P Mohan Sarwan rushed to the spot with cops from Ashta and Parvati Nagar police station.

Sarwan said the bus coming from Gujarat was going to Kuberashwar Dham in Sehore district.

In the meantime, a biker came in the way of the bus whose driver, in trying to save him, applied brakes. Since the vehicle was at ahigh speed, it turned turtle.

The seriously injured biker was referred to Sehore hospital. Sub-divisional magistrate Anand Singh Rajawat and other officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation. All the bus passengers were from Gujarat and the biker was from Ashta.