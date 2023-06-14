 Bhopal: On Ministers' Demand, MP Govt Lifts Ban On Transfer Of IAS & IPS Officers Between June 15 to 30
Transfers only within the districts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has lifted the ban on officers' transfers from June 15 to June 30, on ministers' long pending demand. The rider is that transfers shall only be intra-district.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to information, the ministers have been insisting for the removal of the ban on transfers of IAs & IPS officers.

Moreover, the cabinet gave its approval to the cooperative policy and with this, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to have the cooperative policy. 

The cooperative department has identified various sectors to cover under the policy. These new areas include tourism, rural bus operation, banking sector etc. 

