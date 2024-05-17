 Bhopal: Man Posing As IB Officer Dupes Three Siblings Of Rs 19L
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Maheshwar posing as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer duped a woman and her two siblings to the tune of Rs 19 lakh on the pretext of getting them a job in a government department. Investigating officer (IO) at Ratibad police station Arvind Kumar said the complainant woman, named Kirti Bamanaia, a native of Maheshwar, on Thursday told police that she moved to Bhopal with her elder sister and a younger brother three years ago. She got acquainted with a man named Harish Patel in October last year, who told them that he was an IB officer.

article-image

The trio was seeking a job and Patel told them that he could get them placed at a government department in exchange for money. In November 2023, he took Rs 7 lakh each from Kirti and her sister, as well as Rs 5 lakh from her brother. Following this, he handed over forged appointment letters to the trio in February 2024. When the trio reached their respective offices, they learnt that the appointment letters were forged and no such vacancies were released by the department. They then approached the Ratibad police and a team from the Ratibad police station left for Khargone, as the accused Harish’s last location was traced there, IO Kumar said. 

