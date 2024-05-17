Bhopal: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies As Wall Collapses On Him

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy died after a wall collapsed on him in Peelukhedi area of Bairagarh on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sunil, a resident of Lalghati’s Vijay Nagar. According to the Bairagarh police, the boy’s father, Subhash, a shepherd was unwell, owing to which, he sent Sunil and his younger brother, Aakash to graze cattle. They went to Peelukhedi and sat near a wall to save themselves from scorching heat.

However, Sunil’s left leg suddenly got stuck in the ground as it caved in. He called Aakash for help, who was unable to take his leg out of the ground. Other passers-by were called for help too, who could not succeed in the same. The police and the BMC team were called to the spot, who rescued Sunil. No sooner was he set free, the wall collapsed on him. The police rushed him to Hamidia hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police said that Sunil’s father, Subhash was informed about the incident and his body was handed over to him. Sunil was a class 5 student.