 Madhya Pradesh: 35 Artisans Participate In Design Sensitisation Workshop In Bhairavgarh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The design sensitisation workshop in Bhairavgarh by DPTIT, ODOP and Invest India concluded on Thursday.

The workshop was conducted by ODOP co-ordinator and National Institute of Design Designer Vinita Oswal, apparel designer Sonal Chauhan and textile designer Aarti Saxena. In the two-day workshop, 35 artists from Bhairavgarh shared ideas of creating new products of excellent quality, role of design in craft, self-reliance and innovation in design.

The programme was inaugurated by veteran artist Abdul Rahim Gutti, manager of Handicrafts Development Corporation K Shukla, DIC general manager Atul Bajpai, Sonal Chowdhary from Invest India and Nachiketa from ODOP. The programme was conducted by Shruti Gokhale and gratitude was expressed by Prerna Dabhade.

