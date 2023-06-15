 MP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In Satpura Bhawan Fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In Satpura Bhawan Fire

MP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In Satpura Bhawan Fire

"The govt mush have made proper fire-fighting arrangements. They should keep all required equipment and pay attention to the security of important documents, said MLA Mahesh Parmar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar has expressed fear that like the inferno at Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal that destroyed important documents of cases related to corruption, many similar files in several departments of Ujjain can also be ‘wilfully’ destroyed.

Read Also
Bhopal Satpura Fire: 6 Months To Elections & Thousands Of Govt Files Burnt To Ashes
article-image

He has sent a letter to the divisional commissioner, Ujjain that all departments should be directed in this regard.

"They have fire fighting arrangements. They should keep all required equipment and pay attention to the security of important documents. The ruling BJP government is only a guest for a few months. In the last 20 years of rule, the BJP and their officers have done a lot of corruption in the holy city of Ujjain."

Read Also
Bhopal's Satpura Bhawan Fire: The Politics & Economics You Must Know Ahead of MP Polls
article-image

MLA Parmar alleged that even Lord Mahakal’s temple has not been spared and the corruption of Shri Mahakal Lok is well-known. Parmar expressed apprehension that even in Ujjain, in many important departments, whose corruption cases are pending and investigations are underway, the files along with evidences could be destroyed.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In...

MP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In...

MP: Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Ujjain, Dead

MP: Married Woman Jumps Off Building In Ujjain, Dead

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Found Murdered With Throats Slit

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Couple Found Murdered With Throats Slit

Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Indore: Height Of Aviary To Be Increased To Make Zoo Birds More Comfortable

Indore: After 10 Years, Governing Body Formed In Holkar College

Indore: After 10 Years, Governing Body Formed In Holkar College