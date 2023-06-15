MP: Congress MLA Seeks ‘Security’ Of Crucial Files In Ujjain After Thousands Of Records Burnt In Satpura Bhawan Fire

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar has expressed fear that like the inferno at Satpura Bhavan in Bhopal that destroyed important documents of cases related to corruption, many similar files in several departments of Ujjain can also be ‘wilfully’ destroyed.

He has sent a letter to the divisional commissioner, Ujjain that all departments should be directed in this regard.

"They have fire fighting arrangements. They should keep all required equipment and pay attention to the security of important documents. The ruling BJP government is only a guest for a few months. In the last 20 years of rule, the BJP and their officers have done a lot of corruption in the holy city of Ujjain."

MLA Parmar alleged that even Lord Mahakal’s temple has not been spared and the corruption of Shri Mahakal Lok is well-known. Parmar expressed apprehension that even in Ujjain, in many important departments, whose corruption cases are pending and investigations are underway, the files along with evidences could be destroyed.