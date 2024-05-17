Bhopal: Dumper Crushes Man Asleep Near Road To Death

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man who was fast asleep near a roadside restaurant on 11 Mill bypass road in Mirod was killed after a dumper ran over him on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the area and a manhunt has been launched to nab the dumper driver.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Uikey, 19, a native of Raisen, a dumper cleaner. He arrived in the Misrod mechanic market on Tuesday night to get a dumper repaired along with the driver named Majid Khan.

A few hours after this, Uikey’s kin came to pick him up and drop him home, but he refused, stating that he had to guard the dumper. He and his kin then slept near the dumper and to safeguard himself from mosquito bites, Uikey draped himself with a green mat. On Wednesday morning, when Uikey’s kin got up, he saw Uikey’s crushed body lying near him.

When he got the CCTV camera footage checked, it came to light that another dumper had arrived there after they slept, the driver of which failed to notice Uikey draped in the green mat, and ran over him accidentally. After the dumper driver realised that he had run over someone, he sped away from the spot.